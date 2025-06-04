Idaho City food bank leans on the community under the threat of federal cutbacks

IDAHO CITY. IDAHO — Like the food banks in Horseshoe Bend and Parma, the folks who run the food pantry in Idaho City are concerned about federal cutbacks.

Theresa Teneyck runs the Food Pantry at the center and says she tries to remain positive, but is also realistic about what USDA cutbacks would mean for her neighbors who need food assistance.

"People are concerned," Teneyck said. "We hear 'I can't do anymore if I lose my insurance, if I lose my food.' It's a concern."

Sherry Crowell has been coming to the Idaho City Senior Center for years. "I get a thousand dollars a month and I have to live that."

Crowell comes to exercise, play games, laugh with friends, and, yes, get food assistance. I asked her where she and her husband would be without it. "We would be hurting," she said. "We'd be hurting more. We get a lot out of here — in the senior boxes, they give you meal plans and ways to cook food, you get ideas."

Teneyck echo's what we showed you in recent weeks in Parma, and Horseshoe Bend — smaller rural food pantries are limited.

"People in Idaho City have one choice, people in Boise can have a little more choice," Teneyck said. "People in Idaho City have no means of transportation and they don't own cars. I have people who come on their bicycles, or they walk with a backpack to get to the foodbank."