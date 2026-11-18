BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Highway 55 serves as a major connection between the Treasure Valley and central Idaho, carrying commuters, tourists and recreationists through communities like Horseshoe Bend, Banks, Cascade and McCall.

As traffic continues to grow, neighbors, first responders and transportation officials said safety remains a concern along the corridor.

WATCH: Boise County sheriff, neighbors voice concerns over growing traffic

Highway 55 traffic growth raising safety concerns

Owner of Wired Bean Espresso in Horseshoe Bend, Rindy Quijas, told Idaho News 6 she's lived in the area for 30 years and has owned the coffee shop for nearly 20 years. She shared concerns about what she has witnessed from her business along the highway.

Quijas, who also volunteers with the local ambulance service, said she regularly sees crashes and speeding vehicles move through town.

"We see all these accidents and all these cars go flying through here with cops right on their tail," Quijas said.

She said drivers often travel well above the posted speed limits.

"They're not going 25. They're not going 35. They're probably going 55 or more, 60 maybe," she said. "I mean, you hear something, and they're gone."

Idaho News 6 then spoke with Horseshoe Bend neighbor and EMS volunteer LaDona Bauer.

Bauer said traffic volume and vehicle speeds are among her biggest concerns.

"The amount of traffic that is going back and forth on this highway and the speeds that they travel is a huge issue for me," she said.

As someone who volunteers with EMS, Bauer said the highway can create challenges when emergency responders need to get where they are going.

"Trying to get from my home, which is on the opposite side of the road, onto the highway is almost impossible," Bauer said. "And in an emergent situation, it adds a little stress to all of us trying to get to the places we need to go in time."

She said she believes both speed and traffic volume contribute to the issues she sees along the corridor.

"I think the speed has a lot to do with it, and the amount of people going back and forth is a problem," Bauer said.

Those concerns are shared by Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner, who described Highway 55 as one of the county's biggest transportation challenges.

"Highway 55 is a nightmare. I hate Highway 55," Turner said.

Turner said increasing traffic has placed additional pressure on a roadway that has limited options for expansion.

"The sheer traffic volume on the highway has completely outgrown itself, and because of the corridor, the canyon, the river, there's really no easy answer or fix to it," he said.

Turner said crashes along Highway 55 often require significant traffic control measures so emergency crews can safely access scenes.

"When we have an accident on Highway 55, we end up having to stop traffic completely just so we can get emergency vehicles in and out of the scene," he said. "It's the only safe way we can do it."

The Idaho Transportation Department said it recognizes many of the same concerns.

Jill Youmans, public information officer for ITD District 3, said congestion along Highway 55 can create challenges for both travelers and emergency responders.

"We absolutely understand that Highway 55, especially during summer weekends, can become very congested, which is difficult not only for drivers but also first responders," Youmans said.

Youmans said ITD is continuing work on projects in communities such as Horseshoe Bend while also looking at the corridor's future needs.

"For the McCall-Donnelly area, we're actually in the middle of doing a study in Valley County right now to identify the top 10 improvements that could be done to improve safety and mobility," Youmans said.

ITD expects recommendations from that study to be released within the next year.

For Bauer, however, some of the most important improvements don't require new infrastructure.

"Slow down, watch for our children, watch for other families," she said. "We're all trying to get home to our families or to our lives, and it becomes a threat the second we get onto this highway on who's going to make it home or not."