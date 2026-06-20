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Highway 55 closed in Horseshoe Bend after vehicle crashes into power pole

Breaking News - Traffic Alert
Idaho News 6
Breaking News - Traffic Alert
Posted
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BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Highway 55 is closed in Horseshoe Bend after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, resulting in a vehicle fire.

According to the Boise County Sheriff's Office, the highway is closed at School Road, with traffic being diverted onto Old Emmett Road and back to Boise Street.

Idaho Power says that roughly 770 customers are without power due to the crash. Crews estimate that power will be restored at around 8:00 p.m. on June 20.

Drivers should expect delays while crews work to clear the area.

Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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