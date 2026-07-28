Highway 21 reopens after mudslide

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Highway 21 has reopened between Grandjean and Banner Summit after a mudslide buried the roadway last week.

The Idaho Transportation Department says crews removed thousands of tons of mud and debris, cleared plugged culverts, and repaired damage to reopen the roadway.

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The Grandjean Campground and trailhead remain closed until further notice.

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Even though the roadway is open, ITD urges drivers to keep an eye out for crews that may still be in the area. Additionally, drivers should check the latest traffic conditions on Idaho 511 before their trip.