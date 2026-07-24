IDAHO — Idaho Transportation Department crews are working long days to reopen a major section of State Highway 21 after flash flooding triggered massive mudslides that buried parts of the roadway this week.

The Idaho Transportation Department expects the highway to reopen by next Wednesday, weather permitting, though officials said they hope to restore access sooner if conditions improve.

Crews have been clearing debris between Grand Jean and Banner Summit since Wednesday’s flash flooding sent mud, trees and rocks cascading across the highway, forcing a closure along the mountain corridor.

“Probably 6 to 8 feet deep debris, dirt, mud and trees. It was a lot of material,” Josh Nopens, Idaho City/Lowman foreman said while working at the site.

WATCH | See the crews hard at work clearing SH-21—

'12 guys...all working 14-hour days': ITD clearing mudslides from SH-21

Transportation officials said roughly a dozen workers have been on site, working 14-hour shifts during daylight hours to restore the roadway.

The slides left behind towering piles of mud in some areas, with debris stretching long distances along the highway. Officials said water flow systems installed beneath the road have also become clogged.

“It’s currently full of debris,” Nopens said while describing one of the culverts.

“This water here is supposed to go under the road here, but it’s currently going down the wrong side, and it’s pushing all the debris across the road down there for 1,500 to 2,000 feet.”

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