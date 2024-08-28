Watch Now
Emergency evacuations ordered for Stanley as Wapiti fire grows

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Custer County Sheriff's office via their Facebook page ordered emergency evacuations for parts of the Stanley area as the Wapiti fire continues to grow.

The Sheriff's office also announced that Highway 74 from milepost 190 to 195 is also closed because of the wildfire growth.

The area was previously at a level 2 "Be set" stage prior to today. The Wapiti fire doubled in size of the weekend becoming the largest active fire in Idaho. It has burned over 70,000 acres with 0% containment.

The fire was discovered on July 27.

