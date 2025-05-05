Crouch community rallies to support family after teen dies in mobile home fire

CROUCH, Idaho — The Crouch community is banding together to support a local family whose 15-year-old grandson died in a devastating fire Sunday night.

Marla Smith, a server at Longhorn in Crouch, returned home to nearby Terrace Lakes after her Sunday night shift to find her house engulfed in flames.

"When she arrived home, the house was engulfed in flames. She is at a complete loss. She lost her grandson. She lost everything she owns. Her house is dirt," said Katina Nelson, owner of Longhorn.

The devastating loss prompted Nelson to coordinate fundraising efforts throughout the community for the family.

"We'll be taking donations here at Longhorn. They will be setting up donations across the street at the trading post, as well as up the hill at Terrace Lakes," said Nelson.

Support efforts extend beyond Crouch, with businesses in Horseshoe Bend, Nampa, and Boise also participating.

Here's where you can donate goods or money in person:



Longhorn in Crouch

Middle Fork Trading Post in Crouch

Terrace Lakes near Crouch

Mulligans in Downtown Boise

The Parts Store Tires & Repair in Horseshoe Bend

Suzi's Hair & Nail Salon in Nampa

In addition to in-person donations of goods and money, Nelson is establishing a fundraiser account at Mountain America Bank and a GoFundMe campaign to support Smith and her family. We will update this story with the GoFundMe link once it is available.

To donate at Mountain America Bank, tell them you'd like to contribute to a donation account and use the code word: Marla Strong

"We love Marla, and we appreciate any help that comes from anyone in the community, in the state, anywhere. She's a great lady, she's a hard worker, and she deserves all the love and support," said Nelson.

This tragedy comes just weeks after another family lost their home to a fire near town, according to Nelson.

"Unfortunately, this community knows loss, but they rally, they rally really hard when it comes down to it, and I know that we will get through this and will support Marla and will get her out of this," said Nelson.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.