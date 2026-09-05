Crooked Fire grows to 10,006 acres, international crews provide assistance

BOISE COUNTY — Idaho News 6 is learning more about the Crooked Fire from the U.S. Forest Service - Boise National Forest.

The Crooked Fire which started on Aug. 18, has reached 10,006 acres burned as of Sept. 5.

Crews from Australia and New Zealand joined firefighters on Saturday, as part of international agreements between the United States and those nations.

Extinguishment tactics were used on the fire edge on the north and west flanks, Boise National Forest said, with more progress amde on "indirect contingency lines" to allow for a backup in the event direct efforts do not work or can't be done safely.

Boise National Forest did share that fire behaviors have been reduced due to high humidity, lower temperatures, and significant rain. Smoke had also "decreased significantly over the past 24-48 hours" with impact remaining minimal today.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials shared that it was human caused. No evacuations are in place at this time, but a Forest Closure Order remains in effect for the surrounding areas of the fire.

We most recently shared the fire's progress with you on Sept. 1, when the fire sat at 9,054 acres burned and 21% containment.