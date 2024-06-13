Construction zone close calls prompt ITD to ask drivers to slow down in Horseshoe Bend

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — The roadway for State Highway 55 shrunk to just one lane in May as the Idaho Transportation Department rehabilitates the roadways and improves safety features.

Now, ITD is reaching out to the community to ask drivers to slow down and be more cautious due to recent dangerous driving in the area.

“There have been a couple of close calls in the work zone with drivers ignoring the flagging crews and the posted speed limit. Safety is our highest priority, so we really need people driving in the area to pay attention,” Project Manager JD Lewelling said.

The construction activity is currently focused on the section of roadway four miles north of Avimor through Horseshoe Bend just south of the Payette River Bridge.

The project, which is funded by Avimore, will involve resurfacing the roadway, replacing the guardrails, and constructing a bridge to bring both vehicle and pedestrian traffic under SH-55 at Avimor's north end.

The construction is expected to be completed by this fall. You can find updates on the construction here.