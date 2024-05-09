Drivers asked to plan ahead as SH-55 shrinks to one lane

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has announced some changes along SH-55 between Horseshoe Bend and Avimore.

As part of the construction project rehabilitating the roadway from State Street to Horseshoe Bend, traffic has been reduced to one lane. In addition to the lane reductions, flaggers will direct drivers through the active work zone and require drivers to stop for short periods of time along the route.

According to ITD, most of the work will be completed during weekdays with the goal of keeping two traffic lanes open for drivers on weekends while construction proceeds.