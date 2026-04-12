Closures set to begin as logging resumes near Bogus Basin

BOISE COUNTY — Temporary closures will be in place as logging efforts resume near Bogus Basin starting April 13.

The U.S. Forest Service announced that the Deer Point Forest Stewardship Project, located about 1 mile south of Bogus Basin, will resume its second season of logging and forest restoration work.

The project is aimed at reducing wildfire risk and addressing insect and disease concerns along the Boise Foothills.

To ensure public safety, starting at mile marker 12, Bogus Basin Road will be closed to all vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic. The closures will be in place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The weekday closures are set to last until June 19. Officials say that the road will remain open all day on weekends and Memorial Day.

Additionally, Stack Rock Trailhead, Stack Rock Trail (from the traihead to the intersection with Eastside/Sweet Connie/Mr. Big), Pat's Trail and National Forest System Roads, 297A, 297C and 275, will all be closed from 6 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Friday.

The areas will be weekend access only through June 19th.

For more information on the closures, click here.