Claremont Fire reaches 4,800 acres; crews report overnight progress as evacuations remain in place

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters battling the Claremont Fire in the Boise Foothills made significant progress overnight after a successful burnout operation strengthened containment lines, but evacuation orders remain in effect as the fire has grown to an estimated 4,800 acres. Officials now project containment could be reached by July 12.

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According to fire officials, crews worked through the night to reinforce containment along the Boise Ridge Road-to-Rocky Canyon Road corridor. Wednesday's firefighting efforts are focused on holding and improving existing containment lines, conducting mop-up operations and securing areas impacted by the burnout operation.

TEAM COVERAGE: Claremont Fire prompts evacuations in Boise County

What you need to know

The Claremont Fire is currently estimated at 4,800 acres after several days of rapid growth in the Boise Foothills northwest of Boise. Fire managers say containment is anticipated by July 12 at 6 p.m. if current conditions and firefighting efforts continue as expected.

A Level 3 "Go" evacuation order remains in place for the Rocky Canyon area designated as RC-06. Residents in that area are being directed to evacuate toward the highway rather than Ridge Road. Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation notices remain in effect for RC-01, RC-02 and RC-04 near the Tollgate area.

The Red Cross has established evacuation shelter services at Eagle Christian Church–Surprise Valley in Boise for those displaced by the wildfire, while the Idaho City Rodeo Grounds is open for livestock.

Road, trail and public land closures also remain in effect across portions of the Boise Foothills and Boise National Forest as firefighting operations continue.

What's changed since Tuesday morning

The most significant development over the last 24 hours has been the fire's rapid growth from an estimated 2,500 acres Tuesday morning to approximately 4,800 acres by Wednesday. Despite that growth, fire officials say crews made meaningful progress on containment efforts overnight.

On Tuesday, officials conducted a planned burnout operation near the fire area. Fire managers said the operation was necessary due to the presence of unexploded ordnance in the area, allowing crews to strengthen containment while limiting firefighter exposure to hazardous conditions. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been working to identify and address the ordnance concerns.

Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday evening as fire activity increased, prompting Boise County officials to move the Rocky Canyon area into a Level 3 evacuation status.

Closures remain in effect

Emergency closures continue on portions of BLM-managed lands, roads and trails in the Boise Foothills. Additional closures have also been implemented in areas of the Boise National Forest affected by fire operations. Officials are asking residents and recreationists to respect all closures and avoid entering restricted areas while crews remain engaged in suppression efforts.

The Boise Fire Department and Bureau of Land Management have also reminded the public that access to portions of the foothills remains restricted to support firefighting operations and public safety.

Looking ahead

Fire officials say Wednesday's priorities will be improving existing containment lines, conducting mop-up operations and securing areas where burnout operations occurred. While crews are encouraged by progress made overnight, evacuation orders and closures remain in place as firefighters continue working to keep the fire contained and protect nearby communities.

The cause of the Claremont Fire remains under investigation

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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