Boise County seeks funding to create local dive team after deadly crash

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Emergency responders in Boise County are asking for community help to fund a dedicated dive team, saying faster response times could save lives during water emergencies.

The push comes after a March 7 crash along Arrowrock Road that killed a father and a child when a vehicle rolled into the water. Two other family members survived with minor injuries.

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East Boise County EMS says the tragedy highlighted an ongoing challenge in the rural county: there is currently no local dive team, and crews must rely on teams from outside the area.

Officials say those teams are highly trained, but travel time can delay rescue efforts when minutes matter.

Emergency responders say the county’s waterways, including the Payette River and Arrowrock Reservoir, are popular but can be dangerous, and water-related emergencies happen more often than many people realize.

Boise County Search and Rescue is now working to establish a dedicated public safety dive team based within the county. The effort requires funding for specialized equipment, training, and ongoing certification.

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office says the resource is needed and is encouraging community members to support the fundraising effort if they are able.

As of publication, the GoFundMe has raised just over $2K of its $50K goal.