Star man and juvenile killed in Boise County crash

BOISE COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 38-year-old male and a juvenile on Arrowrock Road in Boise County on Saturday afternoon.

At 2 p.m. on March 7, authorities responded to the scene near mile marker 19.

According to ISP, a family of four from Star, Idaho, was traveling north on Arrowrock Road in a GMC truck when the driver, a 35-year-old female, swerved to go around a vehicle.

The truck reportedly got close to the edge of the road and rolled into the water.

The driver and a juvenile were able to get out of the vehicle and were transported by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries. The passenger, a 38-year-old male, and a second juvenile died at the scene.

All four occupants were wearing their seatbelts, officials say.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office assisted ISP officers.

The crash remains under investigation.