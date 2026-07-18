Bear Run Fire prompts Level 2 evacuation for Duquette Pines Subdivision in Boise County

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation has been issued for the Duquette Pines Subdivision in Boise County, Idaho, due to a fire burning on Bear Run Road, also known as Forest Service Road 314.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office issued the evacuation order for the area within IC-01 as the Bear Run Fire continues to burn in the region.

A Level 2 evacuation means residents should be prepared to leave immediately if conditions worsen. Residents in the affected area are urged to gather important documents, medications, pets, and essential items so they can leave quickly if a Level 3 "Go" evacuation becomes necessary.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area unless they live there. Keeping roads clear allows firefighters and emergency personnel to safely access the fire and protect the community.

Residents should monitor official Boise County Sheriff's Office updates and be prepared to act if evacuation levels change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.