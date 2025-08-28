Basin School District cancels classes following Idaho City water issue

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Basin School District has canceled classes on Thursday due to an ongoing city water issue in Idaho City.

At this time, classes have not been canceled for Friday; however, the school district says it will notify parents as soon as possible.

According to a notice on Idaho City's website, water was shut down "to the highway" at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, impacting anything connected on the highway from Cottonwood South.

The city does not have a timeline as to when water will be restored.

Meanwhile, the Idaho City Fire Protection District is offering cases of water to impacted neighbors.

Fifty cases will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one case per household. Cases can be picked up at the Idaho City Fire Station at 12 p.m.