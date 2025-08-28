Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBoise County

Actions

Basin School District cancels classes following Idaho City water issue

Water issue cancels classes in the Basin School District
Basin School District
Idaho City water issue cancels classes in the Basin School District
Water issue cancels classes in the Basin School District
Posted

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Basin School District has canceled classes on Thursday due to an ongoing city water issue in Idaho City.

At this time, classes have not been canceled for Friday; however, the school district says it will notify parents as soon as possible.

According to a notice on Idaho City's website, water was shut down "to the highway" at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, impacting anything connected on the highway from Cottonwood South.

The city does not have a timeline as to when water will be restored.

Meanwhile, the Idaho City Fire Protection District is offering cases of water to impacted neighbors.

Fifty cases will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one case per household. Cases can be picked up at the Idaho City Fire Station at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights