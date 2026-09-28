2 rescued, hospitalized after ATV crash in remote Boise County area

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Boise County Search and Rescue helped rescue two people who were injured in an ATV crash in a remote area of the county.

SAR said they were requested around 4 p.m. Sunday to assist East Boise County EMS District because of the difficult location of the crash.

The two people were reached by the SAR team and extracted from the backcountry to an awaiting ambulance.

According to SAR, both people were then transported to the Idaho City Airport. From there, one was flown to the hospital for further treatment, while the other was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

"This accident is also an important reminder for everyone who enjoys Idaho’s trails. ATVs and side-by-sides are fun, but even an experienced rider can be seriously injured in a matter of seconds," Boise County SAR said in a Facebook post. "Rough terrain, loose gravel, sharp turns, unexpected obstacles, and rollovers can quickly turn an afternoon ride into an emergency."

SAR stressed that riders should wear a properly fitted helmet, and if in a side-by-side, fasten the seat belt or harness. SAR said riders should keep their arms and legs inside the vehicle, not speed and never carry more passengers than the vehicle is designed to hold.

If going into a remote area, SAR said to tell someone where you are going and when you plan on returning. Bringing water, basic emergency supplies and a dependable way to call for help is also recommended.

"We want everyone to enjoy the mountains and trails that make Boise County such an incredible place to live and visit," Boise County SAR said. "Please make safety part of every ride. Make it home to the people who love you."