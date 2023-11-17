Boise Bicycle Project in need of more bike giveaway donations

Boise Bicycle Project needs at least 200 kids bikes to reach their goal.

Donation Drop-off is located in the alley of the non-profit. Located at 1027 South Lusk Street.

Hours Wednesday - Friday 11A.M. to 6 P.M. and 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the weekends

A local non-profit needs your help to provide kids here in the Treasure Valley with their own dream bike. Every year, the Boise Bicycle Project gives out over 500 kids bikes, and to reach that goal this year, they’ll need more donations.

Devin McComas, the Executive Director for the Boise Bicycle Project says, “This year, we hope to give 500 kids their dream bikes. All of those kids are referred to us by community partners like counselors, teachers, social workers ... and those are kids that they know a bike will really change their life.”

In 2007, the Boise Bicycle Project launched its Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway, where kids draw their dream bike letting their imagination run free. Those drawings are then made a reality through repairs made by volunteers.

Volunteers like Hal Simmons.

"What we have now is a bike that's functional and safe to ride and it will last through a long, hard year of use, and sometimes abuse when they get left out in the rain,” says Simmons.

Simmons has been volunteering for three years, he works on a few bikes a day, repairing them and making them look new.

Simmons says, "My job today was to get the cables hooked up and get both the front of the rear derailleur functioning which turns the pedal.”

After the repairs, the bikes are stored until December 16, then given away to kids across the valley.

But Boise Bicycle Project needs at least 200 more donations.

“It's just the challenge of always seeing something new, but then the best part is when the bikes are given away and you see the bike you worked on, and you watch that kid pedal away on it. It's fantastic, we all love that,” continued Simmons.

Boise Bicycle Project is open Wednesday through Friday from 11:00am to 6:00pm and on weekends from 11:00am to 5:00pm.

McComas says, “We're looking for kids bikes to support this event, and that means a kids bike we could fix and the kid could ride away. That means a kids bike that we can maybe take a seat and the tires off of, so there's a couple of uses for those bicycles. So if you have one of those and you bring it down, we're going to try our best to fix and find a way to use it for this event.”

To donate you can visit Boise Bicycle Project at 1027 South Lusk Street, Donation drop-off is located in the alley.

