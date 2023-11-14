Boise Bicycle Project needs your help to make dreams come true

BOISE, Idaho — You could help make the holidays brighter for a child in need.

If you bought a bicycle during the pandemic that's now gathering dust in your garage, or just have one that is going unused after your latest upgrade, why not donate it to the Boise Bike Project?

This program started in 2007, providing a set of wheels to kids ages 4-11. Each year, this local non-profit identifies 500 children who would do anything to have their own bike.

The team at Boise Bike Project asks those kids to draw a picture of their dream bike. And with the help of local donations or used ones, the team fixes them up and decorates them to match as closely as they can to the recipients' dream designs.

This year's give-away event is just one month away, but BBP has only collected about 150 of the bikes needed to make these kids' dreams come true.

If you'd like to help, go to BoiseBicycleProject.org and find out how to donate, bringing the holiday spirit to those in need in your community.