SarahCare of Boise is officially closed

SarahCare of Boise has closed its doors after years of servicing seniors here in the community and for many, this is the first day where SarahCare isn't a part of their daily routine

"it was the best we’re sad that it closed down right? We just don’t know. This is like the first day you're not going,” says Cathy Springer, sister of SarahCare participant Bryan Morrison.

Bryan Morrison is just one of many participants who's able to go to SarahCare through the VA’s office, giving him something to look forward to every day.

“We have good times there and now that and now that it's not going to be there it's empty,” says Morrison.

Two weeks ago employees, participants, and families were shocked about the closing of the only standalone adult health care facility in the state.

Debra Mueller says, “We were not aware of it closing so it came as a sad surprise to us.”

Coming as a shock to SarahCare staff but to partners as well. Debra Mueller is a social work supervisor at the Boise Veterans Affairs Office an agency that most of the SarahCare participants use to receive services.

Mueller says, “To fill the gap we have already placed request for community care network and we’re working on identifying agencies that will fill that gap, but it will take some time.”

Another alternative the Veterans Affairs Office is providing is respite care, but Mueller says it doesn't compare to the services at SarahCare.

Morrison describes his daily activities, he says, “we’d exercise, get out from the building, we get to go out, take drives and, we have fun together.”

SarahCare corporate released a statement addressing the closing of SarahCare of Boise.