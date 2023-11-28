SarahCare of Boise closes its doors this week

SarahCare of Boise is the only standalone adult health care center in the state, this week their closing their doors, and clients are searching for answers

I’m your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis reporting in the Boise Bench neighborhood and SarahCare of Boise is now being closed after speaking with an administrative adviser this came as a shock to clients and employees.

"You're supposed to take children to daycare, not your spouse, so I was a little resistant but when I went and did the tour I was thrilled, this is perfect."

SarahCare of Boise has been operating for over 15 years acting as the only standalone adult daycare facility in the state. Helping seniors and those with dementia, but now the center is closing according to the center's administrative adviser.

C.J. Adams and her husband Mel were about to be new clients of the facility.

She says, “The manager called me and said CJ you're more than welcome to bring him in, but I have bad news I was just informed that we will be closing at the end of this month well that shocked me.”

After her husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer's a year and a half ago... they were able to get approved for nine hours of care a week through the Veteran's Affairs office. Now without the facility, they don't know what to do.

CJ Adams says, "The contract with the VA I really needed this type of facility and I'm just one person when I think about the 20 or so people, I saw at the facility what, what are they all going to do?"

According to the administrator of SarahCare staff and clients have until Thursday to figure something out, that's just two weeks after she was told the facility was closing. With the facility operating for so long, the big question is what's next?

“Everybody's on their own since there's no other place to go everybody is going to have to find something on their own, but there's nothing there,” says Adams

We’ve reached out to the owner of SarahCare and are still waiting to hear back but according to the administrative advisor, this decision came as a complete shock to staff and clients, being that SarahCare is the only standalone adult health care center in the state.

I’m your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis reporter reporting on the Boise bench stay with us on air and online as we continue to follow this story.