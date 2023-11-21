Will New Garage Make Parking Easier at the Boise Airport?

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport built the East Parking Garage with over 1,100 new spaces. Now the big test is here. How will that garage perform in the busiest travel season?



Idaho News 6 spoke to one traveler, Casey Heinen. She told us that she once missed a flight out of BOI because she could not figure out the parking. Now she loves the new parking garage.

Airports can be stressful, sometimes even here in Boise.

Just ask Casey Heinen who missed a flight out of BOI because she couldn’t find parking.

“So I pulled up, and normally it’s about an hour it takes to get through [to the gate], and I showed up an hour early and their parking lot was completely full. So I had to take my car to the economy lot and I missed my flight because of that," Heinen said.

To address many people's similar concerns and the growth of the Treasure Valley, the airport constructed a new parking garage.

We were there in August when that new garage opened up, and airport officials say it's been a game changer.

"Since we've opened up this over 1,100 stall garage in August, we've not once reached capacity. It gives our parkers more options of what meets their needs the best," said Sean Briggs, the Deputy Director of Parking at the Boise airport.

Heinen agrees with Briggs.

"It's been super helpful," Heinen said. "This is the second time I've used it personally and it's been open both times. Easy to get to and from our terminal. It's perfect."

"It's going to be really important during the holidays when passenger travel ramps up," Brigg's said. "Over 170,000 passengers are expected to travel through the airport over these twelve days during the Thanksgiving holiday."

For Heinen, the new garage might become her new go-to.

"We just skipped the other parking lot and went straight to this one because I used it the last time and it was open. Yep, it was perfect!" Heinen said.

