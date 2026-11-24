ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The parents of a 16-year-old who died after a snowboarding fall at Bogus Basin are suing the recreation area, St. Luke’s and others, alleging that decisions about their son’s transport and emergency care contributed to his death.

Leo Gonzalez fell while snowboarding on the night of Feb. 28. As Idaho News 6 previously reported, the Centennial High School sophomore died days later. His parents, Joel and Lorena Gonzalez, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Ada County in September.

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According to the complaint, Leo was awake and complained of shoulder pain when ski patrol reached him. He began shaking and vomited on the way to the mountain clinic. His parents allege ski patrol should have called for an air ambulance.

A ground ambulance took Leo to St. Luke’s in Boise. The complaint says paramedics called ahead with a trauma alert and that the hospital did not activate its trauma team.

WATCH: Parents of Leo Gonzalez sue over emergency response, hospital care after snowboarding fall

Parents file wrongful death lawsuit after son’s snowboarding fall at Bogus Basin

The lawsuit names two doctors involved in Leo’s care at St. Luke’s: the emergency physician who treated him and the on-call cardiothoracic surgeon.

A CT scan showed a broken collarbone and an actively bleeding artery, according to the complaint. The emergency physician requested a transfer to Saint Alphonsus for trauma care and documented that he believed the benefits outweighed the risks. He also wrote that Leo’s condition worsened as the transport team arrived.

The complaint says the on-call surgeon was contacted but did not come to the hospital or examine Leo.

In a report attached to the complaint, federal inspectors found that 49 minutes elapsed between the emergency physician learning of the bleed and Leo leaving St. Luke’s. Inspectors concluded the hospital failed to use its available surgical resources to stabilize him before the transfer.

According to the complaint, surgeons at Saint Alphonsus found that Leo’s broken collarbone had pierced the artery. He underwent emergency surgery and died March 3.

The lawsuit also names St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Bogus Basin Recreational Association, Acute Rescue and Transport, and Emergency Medicine of Idaho.

St. Luke’s told Idaho News 6 it does not comment on ongoing litigation. Bogus Basin denied liability in its court filing and did not respond to Idaho News 6’s request for comment by deadline.

The case remains pending in Ada County District Court.