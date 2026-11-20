BOISE, Idaho — Inches and inches of snow continue to pile up at Idaho ski resorts, and with the start of ski season getting closer, excitement is building among skiers, snowboarders and local businesses.

At Bogus Basin, recent storms have covered the mountain with fresh snow. This is allowing them, for the first time this season, to run multiple lifts this coming Saturday and Sunday.

WATCH- Ski resorts and shops getting ready for Bogus Basin's opening weekend

Fresh snow fuels excitement for ski season at Bogus Basin

Down in the Treasure Valley, local ski shops are already seeing what that snowfall can do.

“The second people heard that we got snow on the mountain, people were flooding in to get their skis and boots,” said Kildy Pogue, a ski technician at MCU Sports.

Just a couple of weeks ago, business looked much different.

“Two weeks ago we were super slow, and no one was coming in, but now we had a line out the door this morning,” said Kampbell, a floor associate at MCU Sports. “So yeah, I think everyone's really excited.”

There is plenty of reason for that excitement, especially after a difficult snow season last winter.

Bogus Basin received just 89 inches of snowfall during the entire season last year, after each of the previous 10 seasons reached triple-digit snowfall totals.

This time around, the mountain is getting an early boost.

More than two feet of snow has fallen at Bogus Basin over the past week, amounting to nearly one-third of all the snowfall the mountain received last season.

“I'd say that the stoke is high,” said Nate Shake with Bogus Basin mountain operations. “The staff is firing on all cylinders. Everybody's up here doing everything they can to deal with 27 inches of snow in the last seven days.”

Shake said the recent storms have already delivered a noticeable change from last winter.

“I think we've seen two storms bigger than our biggest storms of the entire last season in the last four days,” he said.

With even more snow expected, local ski shops are preparing to welcome more skiers and snowboarders as they get ready to head for the mountains.

For those working in the shops, the excitement is personal, too.

“I'm so excited to get up starting even this Saturday,” Pogue said. “I'm going to be up there, so I'm ready to get strapped back on the board.”

After last year's relatively low snowfall, the early-season storms are offering an encouraging start for skiers, businesses and Bogus Basin as another winter gets underway.

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