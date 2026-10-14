BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — Emergency repairs along Bogus Basin Road could continue into early December, potentially overlapping with the start of ski season as crews work to stabilize a damaged stretch of the mountain's main access road.

The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is overseeing construction near mile marker 10 after heavy rainfall in late June caused a significant washout.

Matt DeGen, ACHD's manager of safety engineering, said the damage was more extensive than initially believed.

WATCH: Emergency repairs on Bogus Basin Road could continue into ski season

Emergency repairs on Bogus Basin Road could continue into ski season

"After we investigated, we realized it was significantly more than just a minor washout," DeGen said.

The district declared an emergency to accelerate repairs and bring in a contractor before winter weather makes construction difficult.

Crews are now working to install two retaining walls designed to stabilize the roadway.

"Currently, the contractor is drilling or pre-drilling the holes for the H piles. We're almost done with the drilling for Wall B, which is the downhill wall," DeGen said.

Although the damaged stretch of Bogus Basin Road is located in Boise County, ACHD is responsible for maintaining it.

Under an agreement dating back to 1997, Boise County and ACHD agreed that the highway district would maintain approximately 7.5 miles of roadway beyond the Ada County line, extending to Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area.

That agreement puts ACHD in charge of maintaining the road even after it crosses county lines.

ACHD expects repairs to continue until approximately early December, although DeGen said the timeline will depend on weather conditions.

Until construction is complete, traffic will remain restricted to one lane through the work zone, controlled by temporary traffic signals.

As skiers and snowboarders prepare for the season, businesses along Bogus Basin Road are also anticipating an increase in traffic.

Adam Dorfler, marketing director at Greenwood Ski Haus, said the shop typically sees more customers as winter approaches.

"We definitely see an increase, especially when the snow starts falling and the lift starts spinning," Dorfler said.

While construction could slow traffic heading up the mountain, Dorfler doesn't expect it to discourage winter recreation.

"I think if there's additional traffic, it's not going to stop anyone," he said. "I think people are going to still find a way to get up there."

ACHD is reminding drivers to obey the temporary traffic signals, saying some motorists have been running red lights through the construction zone, creating safety concerns for both workers and drivers.