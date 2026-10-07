BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho transitions into fall, many winter sports enthusiasts are eagerly looking ahead to ski season.

But after one of the warmest winters on record, questions remain about what the coming months will bring to the mountains.

At Greenwood Ski Haus in Boise, anticipation for winter is already building. Back shop manager Brad Hatch has spent the last 23 years repairing skis, adjusting bindings and helping customers prepare for the slopes.

“I’m really excited about trying to get out on the snow this year,” Hatch said.

Winter sports have long been a passion for Hatch, but last season presented challenges for skiers across Idaho. Unusually warm temperatures left many mountain areas with below-average snowfall. Local resorts struggled to maintain adequate snow coverage throughout portions of the season.

WATCH: Hear how ski shops feel about the upcoming winter

El Niño brings uncertainty for Idaho’s upcoming ski season

Now, forecasters are monitoring strong developing El Niño conditions in the Pacific Ocean, which often bring warmer-than-average temperatures to the region. While that may concern skiers hoping for deep powder, weather experts say the outlook is far from certain.

“I think everybody wants to have a good season,” Hatch said.

According to National Weather Service senior service hydrologist Troy Lindquist, several past El Niño winters have actually delivered above-average precipitation to parts of Idaho.

“In 1982 and 1983, we had above-normal precipitation in our central mountains and even parts of the Idaho Panhandle,” Lindquist said. “In 2015 and 2016, we saw similar conditions with above-normal precipitation over quite a few mountain areas.”

While experts agree warmer temperatures are likely during an El Niño winter, snowfall totals depend on several other factors. Increased precipitation could still lead to strong snow seasons in higher elevations, where temperatures remain cold enough for snow.

For now, skiers, snowboarders and mountain communities are hoping this winter brings more favorable conditions than last year.

“We’ll remain hopeful and certainly hopeful we have a better winter than last year,” Lindquist said.

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