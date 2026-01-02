Bogus Basin uses 16 million gallons of water to make snow amid drought, but what about farmers?

BOISE, Idaho — With almost zero natural snowfall this season, Bogus Basin has relied entirely on artificial snow to open just six of its 90 named trails by the end of December. The ski resort has used 16 million gallons of water since November 1 to create the snow that covers the mountain.

But where does all that water come from, and how does it affect downstream users like farmers and ranchers?

The answer lies in Bogus Basin's water retention system, designed to balance the needs of winter recreation with agricultural water rights.

Understanding Bogus Basin's water retention system for snowmaking

Bogus Basin official offers tour of water retention system

"So this is our snowmaking retention pond. We store water in this pond to make snow in the winter," said Nate Shake, Bogus Basin's Director of Mountain Operations.

The pond fills during spring runoff and can temporarily hold up to 14 million gallons of water. When full, excess water flows through a carefully designed system back to the natural watershed.

"So when the retention pond is full, water goes down the spillway into our man-made creek down here, in our wetlands, and flows through our creek and eventually back into Bogus Creek, which flows into Shaffer Creek and eventually back into the Payette River by Horseshoe Bend," Shake said.

Despite sitting at the top of the mountain, Bogus Basin acknowledges that downstream users hold water rights during the summer months.

RELATED | With the cattle guard gone, will the legend of the Bogus Basin Trolls live on?

"So, being at the top of the mountain, we are the first to be able to make use of the water, but there are downstream water users that have rights to this water," Shake said.

The system continues to refill throughout winter as rain and melting snow move back into the retention pond. According to Bogus Basin, five million gallons of water can cover roughly 10 football fields with a foot of snow.

"Without snowmaking, period, we have almost zero natural snow here this season. We would not be operating at all," Shake said.

RELATED | Bogus Basin blows through 5 million gallons of water in snowmaking push

The water retention system serves a dual purpose beyond winter recreation. During the summer months, the same infrastructure helps with fire prevention and suppression through giant sprinklers pioneered at Bogus Basin.

"They don't require any power. All they require is high-pressure water, and they can provide a water dome, so to speak, to prevent those cinders and ash and wildfires from approaching the infrastructure," Shake said.

RELATED | What is the snowiest winter in Bogus Basin's history? And other snow stats from Boise's favorite ski hill

The artificial snow currently covering Bogus Basin's limited terrain represents the resort's complete reliance on snowmaking technology during one of the driest winter seasons on record.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.