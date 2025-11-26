Bogus Basin to open beginner terrain for special early-season weekend

Bogus Basin is kicking off its first taste of the 2025–26 winter season with a limited opening this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The nonprofit mountain recreation area tells Idaho News 6 will spin its Easy Rider conveyor carpet for beginner-level skiing and riding, offering early-season access while crews continue to prepare the rest of the mountain.

RELATED: Idaho ski resorts fire up their snow guns as warm fall delays openings

Bogus Basin says staff will spend Friday building a handful of terrain-park features near the beginner area, giving early riders a few freestyle options to play on.

Lift tickets for the limited-terrain weekend are $15, and season passes will be valid.

The mountain says full-mountain operations will begin once snow conditions allow. Until then, this weekend offers a small preview of the season ahead.

And if you’re superstitious, you can still crack the car door at the new faux–cattle guard on your way up — the Bogus Basin trolls are still said to be riding along for good luck.

Watch: Will the legend of the trolls live on this ski season?

Will the legend of the Bogus Basin Trolls live on?

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.