Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBogus Basin

Actions

Bogus Basin to open beginner terrain for special early-season weekend

Bogus Basin
Brady Caskey
Bogus Basin plans limited opening this weekend.
Bogus Basin
Posted
and last updated

Bogus Basin is kicking off its first taste of the 2025–26 winter season with a limited opening this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The nonprofit mountain recreation area tells Idaho News 6 will spin its Easy Rider conveyor carpet for beginner-level skiing and riding, offering early-season access while crews continue to prepare the rest of the mountain.

RELATED: Idaho ski resorts fire up their snow guns as warm fall delays openings

Bogus Basin says staff will spend Friday building a handful of terrain-park features near the beginner area, giving early riders a few freestyle options to play on.

Lift tickets for the limited-terrain weekend are $15, and season passes will be valid.

The mountain says full-mountain operations will begin once snow conditions allow. Until then, this weekend offers a small preview of the season ahead.

And if you’re superstitious, you can still crack the car door at the new faux–cattle guard on your way up — the Bogus Basin trolls are still said to be riding along for good luck.

Watch: Will the legend of the trolls live on this ski season?

Will the legend of the Bogus Basin Trolls live on?

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights