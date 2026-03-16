Bogus Basin plans to shut down winter operations on Sunday

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area is planning to wind down its winter mountain operations on Sunday, Mar. 22.

The move comes as unseasonably warm temperatures move into the region this week, with daily highs at Bogus Basin forecasted to sit in the mid 60s for the latter half of the week. Night operations will end on Saturday, Mar. 21.

This winter, Bogus Basin has received a paltry 110 inches of snowfall on the mountain. On average, Bogus Basin receives upwards of 250 inches each winter.

Last season, Bogus Basin held its final day of skiing on May 3.

The last time the mountain closed this early was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when resort officials shuttered operations out of health precautions on March 17, 2020.

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