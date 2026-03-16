Early spring heat wave with highs touching into the 80s through the end of the week

Good morning, Idaho!

A warm front is moving through the region this morning, bringing a light dusting of snow to the northern mountains. Snow totals will stay light — generally an inch or less — before switching over to light rain by mid-morning and ending later this afternoon.

South of the warm front, temperatures will warm up quickly today. Highs will climb about 15 to 20 degrees warmer in SW Idaho and E Oregon. Winds will stay fairly light early, then turn westerly before noon with afternoon gusts up to around 30 mph across the Snake River Plain east of Boise.

The big story this week will be the rapid warm-up. Temperatures continue climbing Tuesday and Wednesday as a very strong ridge of high pressure builds across the western U.S. Highs Tuesday will run another 8 to 12 degrees warmer than today, pushing many areas close to record highs for the date.

By Wednesday, temperatures climb another 5 to 8 degrees, making it one of the warmest stretches this early in the year. Looking ahead, this strong high-pressure system sticks around through the end of the week. That means dry weather and temperatures running 15 to 25 degrees above normal Wednesday through Saturday. Valley highs could reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, flirting with daily record temperatures.

Forecast ahead: A huge warm-up into the weekend as highs skyrocket to the 80s

Sophia Cruz's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 3/16/2026

Boise has a chance to exceed the daily records between Wednesday and Saturday. Prepare for shorts-and-flip-flop weather into the weekend, and be sure to stay hydrated as this early heat wave sets in.

Boise Records

Idaho News 6

By Sunday and Monday, the pattern begins to shift. A system moving in from Alaska will push the ridge south and bring a cooling trend heading into early next week.

Bottom Line: A quick dusting of mountain snow this morning, then a big warm-up with near-record temperatures possible through the end of the week. We have shorts and flip flops weather on the horizon

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast