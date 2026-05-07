Bogus Basin announces summer opening date, Music on the Mountain lineup

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — Bogus Basin will reopen for summer operations starting on Friday, June 19.

For summer 2026, Bogus will host a bevy of events, concerts, and recreation opportunities, including Yoga on the Mountain and lift-assisted mountain biking.

The Basin Gravity Park, which is the downhill mountain biking area accessed by the Morning Star Express Chairlift, is set to operate weekly from Wednesday through Sunday, opening at 11 a.m. before closing at 7 p.m. The bike park will also be open on Labor Day.

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area

The Double R Ranch, Bogus Creek Lodge, and Bogus Creek Grill will all feature the same operating hours as the Basin Gravity Park.

Furthermore, there will be no access to mountain facilities on non-holiday Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the summer.

RELATED | The Boise Mountain Bike Festival brings the community together at Bogus Basin

For the 5th year running, Bogus Basin will host its Music on the Mountain free concert series with the help of local entertainment agency, Duck Club. Notable acts include Jeff Crosy, the Monophonics, and Oquesta Akokán.

Bogus' Yoga on the Mountain series will also offer free yoga classes starting on Saturday, June 10. Free classes will continue every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 630 p.m. through Labor Day.

The Boise Mountain Bike Festival also returns to the mountain on June 27.

Susan Saad/Bogus Basin

Music on the Mountain Summer Lineup:

July 11th, 2026



JDHIX

Ashley Rose Band

Orquesta Akokán

July 25th, 2026



Dozey Dubs

Moon Owl’s Mages

Kota Dosa

August 8th, 2026



Mattravers Bell

Degler

Monophonics

August 22nd, 2026



Mondo Pondo

RUDY

Scott Pemberton

September 5th, 2026



Don Hurt Band

High Pine Whiskey Yell

Jeff Crosby

Learn More: Bogus Basin Events Calendar

LAST SUMMER: Racers tackle fast Bogus Basin course at state mountain bike championship