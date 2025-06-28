The Boise Mountain Bike Festival has a goal to celebrate, advocate, and educate while bringing out the community for a fun day at Bogus Basin.

There is something for everyone at this festival. There are clinics for all skill levels, including some to help beginners with the techniques needed to become successful and safe riders. The event features group rides for women, veterans, and various skill levels, and it also showcases the cycling talent we have here in the Treasure Valley.

Check out the video to see mountain bikers hit a massive jump!

The Boise Mountain Bike Festival brings the community together at Bogus Basin

I was quickly drawn to a massive dirt jump where dozens of riders were sending it on a steep ramp while throwing several different tricks.

"It looks intimidating, but when you get the speed down, it's super good," said mountain biker Sam Simon. "It is built insanely well, and it's pretty easy to throw some tricks. I love it, I really love it."

It's also a festival where the talented riders share their knowledge. Professional mountain biker Braydon Bringhurst taught a course on cornering, and that's just one example of the educational offerings at this festival.

"I think this is awesome, I’m so glad they do this," said Jerry Everett, another mountain biker who was sending the big jump. "I think it's great that there is a huge community in Boise for mountain biking and everybody can come out here and share their passion for mountain biking."

The festival also raises money for SWIMBA, the Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association, and other organizations.

It even helps local businesses connect with customers. Score Outdoors is a locally run used consignment shop that specializes in outdoor equipment.

"We sell bikes and it is nice to outfit people that need a bike [but] don’t want to spend an arm and a leg for it," explained Brian Luke of Score Outdoors. "But, you also got big names here for components, and you have big names for bike companies.”

The Boise Mountain Bike Festival has grown into a three-day event. It kicked off on Friday at the Eagle Bike Park, the main event was up at Bogus Basin on Saturday, and on Sunday, it will continue with a volunteer dig day at our non-profit recreation center.