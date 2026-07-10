Wildfire grows to as much as 1,000 acres east of Bellevue; Level 2 evacuation remains

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters are continuing to battle a wildfire that grew to an estimated 500 to 1,000 acres on Thursday evening east of Bellevue.

Blaine County Fire and Rescue responded around 5:23 p.m. to reports of a fire in Martin Canyon off Muldoon Canyon Road. Firefighters from the Sun Valley, Bellevue and Carey fire departments also responded.

Officials said strong winds pushed the fire quickly through tall grass and sagebrush in Martin Canyon and toward Slaughterhouse Canyon.

Because the fire is primarily burning on Bureau of Land Management land, the BLM assumed command of firefighting efforts after its crews arrived. Engines and aerial firefighting resources were used to help slow the fire while local departments continued assisting with suppression efforts and protecting nearby areas.

Cooler overnight temperatures and lighter winds helped slow the fire's growth, though crews remained on scene overnight and acreage estimates could change as firefighters continue to assess conditions.

No injuries or damage to structures have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said a Level 2, or "SET," evacuation remains in place overnight for the Slaughterhouse area. Residents should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice if conditions worsen. Officials said road closures remain in place and asked the public to stay out of the area.