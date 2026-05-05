HAILEY, Idaho — A position that often operates behind the scenes is drawing new attention as two Democratic candidates make their case to lead the Blaine County Coroner’s Office.

With questions raised about how death investigations are handled, both candidates say accountability and trust will be key.

WATCH: Blaine County coroner race unfolds as officials raise concerns about practices

Two candidates vie for Blaine County coroner amid concerns over office practices

Stephen Gaylord, who has lived in Blaine County for about a year, brings a background in military investigations and says he has built experience working with both the Blaine County Coroner and the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

“When you can't save a life and an investigation needs to be done, you want somebody that has experience in conducting that investigation, collecting the evidence, and writing a report that law enforcement and the prosecuting attorney's office can use,” Gaylord said.

Gaylord said the role goes beyond responding to deaths and should include community involvement.

“The coroner's job today is far more dynamic … it should be involvement in the community … because if we can prevent those calls from becoming a coroner's call, that's a victory,” he said.

Also running is Eric Demment, who has spent more than two decades living and working in the Wood River Valley as an emergency responder.

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Demment was not available for an in-person interview and is currently working on a project in Scotland. Idaho News 6 sent him the same questions, and he provided recorded responses.

“We've been on lots of scenes with multiple agencies when families are going through really difficult times, and I know how important it is that you show up with a calm, compassionate, professional manner,” Demment said.

Demment said his experience on scene and interacting with families matters in the role.

“I believe that the role of county coroner should focus on service, professionalism, and trust … and that's how I plan to show up for my community,” he said.

The race comes amid scrutiny of the current office. As Idaho News 6 previously reported, county officials raised concerns about autopsy practices, record keeping and the storage of bodies within the coroner’s office. The current coroner has denied those claims.

Both candidates said building trust with the community will be a priority moving forward.

A third Democratic candidate, Connie Hoffman, withdrew from the race but will still appear on the ballot. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Due to no Republican or independent candidates running for the position, the winner of the Democratic primary is expected to advance to the November ballot unopposed.

