Sun Valley Tour de Force canceled after losing insurance coverage

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Sun Valley Tour de Force, scheduled for July 17-19, has been canceled due to the "sudden and unexpected loss of event insurance," according to a press release from the board of directors.

The high-speed, exoctic car event features a "No Speed Limit Run," which put the event in jeopardy last year following a catastrophic car crash. Event organizers said in May that the event would proceed as scheduled this year, despite the crash, but that is no longer the case.

"We want you to know this decision was not made lightly," the board of directors said. "We have explored every possible workaround, but without proper insurance in place, we cannot proceed safely, responsibly, or in alignment with the standards we have always upheld."

The cancellation includes all Tour de Force events, including the Welcome Breakfast & Huckleberry Drive, the Car Show, the No Speed Limit Run in Fairfield, and the Cars & Comedy Fundraising Dinner.

The board of directors added that they are "committed to exploring every possibility for the future" and will keep the public informed as they "navigate what comes next."