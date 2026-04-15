Police searching for missing teen from Bellevue who may be in Twin Falls area

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Authorities in Blaine County are asking for help finding a missing teenager who has not been seen since late February.

The sheriff’s office says Jaime Eros Silva, who goes by the nickname “Eros,” was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 25, leaving his home in Bellevue.

Investigators believe he may now be in the Twin Falls or Shoshone area.

Silva is about 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blaine County Emergency Communications at 208-578-3831.