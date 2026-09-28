Hailey family displaced following Sunday evening house fire

HAILEY, Id. — A Blaine County family is displaced following a Sunday evening house fire.

Flames broke out just after 6pm on the deck of a home in Hailey's Woodside neighborhood.

The fire ended up spreading to the home's attic and crawl space but was under control within minutes.

Crews prevented flames from extending to a neighboring home.

No one was injured.

The cause was deemed accidental.

The Hailey Volunteer Firefighters Association and the Wood River Firefighters Association are providing the family with five nights of hotel accommodations through their burnout assistance funds.