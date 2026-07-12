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Blaine County Sheriff's Office issues evacuations as crews fight Cabin Creek Fire

Breaking News - Wildfire Alert
Idaho News 6
Breaking News - Wildfire Alert
Posted

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 2 evacuations for the area of Cabin Creek Road, as fire crews battle a wildfire.

The Valley View Pettit Evacuation Zone, north of Alturas Lake, has been put on Level 2 evacuation status.

"This means that you should be set to evacuate at a moment’s notice. There is high fire danger in your area. MAKE IMMEDIATE PREPARATIONS FOR EVACUATION of family members, belongings, and/or animals," the sheriff's office posted to Facebook.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the Cabin Creek Fire was discovered at 1:09 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, and has burned 3.5 acres.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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