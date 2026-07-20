Blaine County launches crisis co-response team for behavioral health emergencies

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Blaine County officials are launching a new Crisis Co-Response Team to improve responses to behavioral health emergencies.

The team will begin serving communities across Blaine County on July 27.

The program pairs a specially trained Blaine County Sheriff's Office deputy with a licensed behavioral health clinician.

Officials said the team will respond to behavioral health-related calls, provide crisis intervention and connect people with treatment and other support services.

The Crisis Co-Response Team will operate 40 hours each week.

Sheriff Morgan Ballis said the partnership will help deputies better respond to situations where behavioral health challenges, rather than criminal behavior, are the primary concern.

The three-year pilot program is funded by TogetherWe through support from the St. Luke's Wood River Foundation.

A public launch event is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 27 at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey.

Officials said residents should continue to call 911 for emergencies and call or text 988 for mental health, suicide or substance use crises.