Blaine County deputies seek public’s help in search for missing hiker

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing hiker.

Officials say Heather Wayment was last seen in the Prairie Creek area. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been hiking there on Sept. 16 or Sept. 17 to share anything they saw that could assist in the search.

“The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance from anyone who may have been hiking out Prairie Creek on September 16-17, 2025, and has any information regarding a missing hiker,” the office said in a statement.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 788-5555.