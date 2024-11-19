Watch Now
Black bear euthanized after repeatedly getting into residential garbage near Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game has received an increasing number of reports of black bears getting into garbage and other areas near residential homes in Blaine County. On Thursday, Fish and Game had to euthanize a young black bear near Hailey, after it broke into a garage multiple times in search of food.

The young male bear weighed approximately 100 pounds, and tried to break into a garage several times. The bear also left signs of attempting to get into a house.

Since the bear was showing increasingly aggressive behavior, Idaho Fish and Game made the decision to trap and euthanize the bear.

Since early August, Idaho Fish and Game in the Magic Valley has received over 100 reports of bears attempting to enter residential homes.

Idaho Fish and Game reminds Wood River Valley residents that bears are a part of the local ecosystem, and it's important to protect your garbage and other attractants so "bears cannot get an easy food reward."

