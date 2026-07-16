Bat tests positive for rabies in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY — Health officials are urging caution after a bat tested positive for rabies in Blaine County this week.

South Central Public Health District officials say this is the first bat to test positive for rabies in South Central Idaho this year, though there have been other cases of bats with rabies in Idaho in 2026.

SCPHD officials are urging people to take precautions around makes and make sure their pets are vaccinated for rabies, as the virus can be deadly to people and pets.

SCPHD Epidemiology Program Manager Jacob Ward said in a news release that people don't always know they've been exposed to bats and the animals bites can be tough to spot. Ward says, “When there is any possibility of contact with a bat, it's important to seek medical advice right away. Timely treatment is highly effective at preventing rabies after an exposure.”

What you should do

While most bats do not carry rabies, health officials say if you see one make sure to give it plenty of space. They say you shouldn't try to touch, kill, or trap the bat unless you think someone came in contact with the animal and you can do it safely.

To protect yourself from rabies they so:



Don't touch a bat with your bare hands. Instead wear thick gloves and save the bat in a container.

Seek medical attention immediately if there's any potential physical exposure.

Vaccinate your pets, including dogs, cats, and horses.

Plug all holes in siding and maintain tight-fitting screens on windows. Bats can enter through holes the size of a quarter.

If you have do contact with a bat and need it tested, health officials say to call (208) 737-5912 or (208) 737-5971 to speak with a health district epidemiologist. Do not bring live bats into health district offices.

