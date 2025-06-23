Baker County Search and Rescue saves injured dog near Marble Creek

OREGON — A dog is recovering from his injuries after falling hundreds of feet down an embankment.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, June 21, dispatchers received a call about an injured dog near Marble Creek.

The caller reported that her friend, Gennie Dethloff, was hiking with her dog, Auggie, when he stumbled down an embankment and sustained injuries. Dethloff had limited cell service and reached out to her friend, who then contacted local law enforcement for assistance.

Sheriff Ash deployed the Baker County Search and Rescue Ropes Team, and they hiked approximately 800 feet down the steep embankment to rescue the dog.

Baker County Sheriff's Office

Baker County Sheriff's Office

Upon locating the dog, the search and rescue team performed an assessment and determined that he was unable to use his hind legs. After obtaining additional supplies, they secured Auggie to a stretcher and transported him back up the embankment.

Auggie was then taken to the Animal Clinic in Baker City for treatment of his injuries.

The Baker County Search and Rescue Team and Baker County Sheriff’s Office wish Auggie a speedy and full recovery.