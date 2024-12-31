Avalanche explosives and safety improvements: Today in your neighborhood

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Happy game day Broncos fans! These are a few things happening today in your neighborhood: AVALANCHE EXPLOSIVES

As we've reported the stretch of Hwy 21 between Grandjean and Banner Summit is still closed due to avalanche danger. Crews are working today to set off explosives to check for snowpack stability. At this point, however there's no estimated time of reopening. You can check the latest updates at ITD's website.

SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS IN EMMETT

Safety improvements are coming to Hwy 52 and Hwy 16 in Emmett. After neighbors shared safety concerns with Idaho News 6, ITD is now taking action. That includes installing a new safety sign package and extending 40 mph speed zones. The work is happening this week while kids are out on break.

DUI TASK FORCE PATROLS

The Treasure Valley DUI Task Force is conducting a multi-day enforcement operation starting today through January 4. This means heightened patrols across multiple agencies while they work to remove impaired drivers from the roadway. Drive safe and plan a sober ride home, Idaho.



