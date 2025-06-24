Albertsons employees vote to authorize strike

IDAHO — Workers at Albertsons in the Nampa and Boise area have voted to approve an Unfair Labor Practice strike, according to a news release sent by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW).

UFCW Local 555 is a union that represents more than 35,000 workers in Oregon, Southwestern Washington, Idaho, and Wyoming.

According to the news release, employees called for the strike following what they say were multiple cases of unfair labor practices (ULPs) by the company. They claim Albertsons threatened to fire one employee after the contract is settled as retaliation for his role in fighting for better wages.

We reached out to Albertsons for a statement on this matter, and they have since issued a response.

"At Albertsons, we are committed to productive discussions with UFCW Local 555. We respect our employees’ right to engage in collective bargaining and are negotiating in good faith to reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, benefits our customers, and keeps our company competitive. The allegations of unfair labor practices that led to the strike authorization are entirely without merit."

A date has not been set for the strike.

UFCW says negotiations will continue with Albertsons on June 24th.