AG Labrador accepts case review of Pocatello shooting

POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador has agreed to review the findings of an officer-involved shooting in Pocatello that occurred on April 5. The request for a prosecutorial review was made by the Bannock County Prosecuting Attorney.

Victor Perez, an autistic teen with physical disabilities, died after being shot nine times by Pocatello police officers — the incident is currently being investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce.

Attorney General Labrador says that his office will conduct a "thorough and impartial review" once the taskforce completes its investigation. He emphasized the gravity of the situation and the necessity for the investigation, noting that the Attorney General's office would refrain from making further public comments until then.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Victor's family for anyone wanting to show support for Perez's family.