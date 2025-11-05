Write-in candidate, Malvin 'Gabe' Wilson wins mayoral race for City of Council

COUNCIL, Idaho — A certified write-in candidate, Malvin "Gabe" Wilson, has been elected the mayor of the City of Council in Adams County.

Wilson beat out Bruce D. Gardner and Channel Sanderson, both formal candidates, to take the helm of Council's city government.

In a post on Facebook, Wilson previously said that as mayor, he will create a public forum for residents to voice their "comments, concerns, and questions" in regards to city policies and actions.

He also committed to staying informed of city operations while maintaining "complete transparency of the inner workings of the city and its budget."