Work resumes on Little Goose Creek bridge on State Highway 55 between McCall, New Meadows

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — This past week, crews resumed work on replacing and improving the Little Goose Creek bridge on State Highway 55 (SH-55).

During construction, motorists will be limited to a single lane with an alternating traffic signal.

Last Chance Campground will also remain closed until construction is complete.

Construction began last year and was paused during the winter months due to snow and in the spring due to heightened water flows.

Google Street View of the construction last summer

The bridge is at the end of its lifespan and requires full replacement.

The new bridge will have wider shoulders, and the approach from Last Chance Road is set to be improved.

Construction is expected to be finished this fall.