US-95 set to reopen Monday following landslide repairs

COUNCIL, Idaho — Following just under a month of repairs after a landslide, the Idaho Transportation Department is set to reopen U.S. Highway 95 between New Meadows and Council on Monday morning.

Heavy rainfall on March 16 caused substantial damage to the roadway, leading to a partial closure and immediate emergency design efforts. Construction crews began repairs on March 31.

“US-95 is one of Idaho’s most essential transportation routes, and from day one we knew we had to act swiftly and decisively to reopen in April,” said Dan McElhinney, ITD Chief Deputy and Chief Operations Officer.

Though the highway will be open, ITD says that roadside and guardrail work might continue via temporary lane closures.

“We deeply appreciate the public’s patience and the continued collaboration among all city, county, and local business partners throughout the closure," McElhinney said.

ITD encourages the public to use 511.idaho.gov to stay updated on the latest highway conditions and travel information.