Prepare for closures on US-95 as ITD repairs roadway after landslide

COUNCIL, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is solidifying plans to repair a portion of US-95 in Adams County after a landslide washed away pieces of the road. A full closure will begin Sunday night.

The impacted area is between Council and New Meadows at milepost 146.5, about ten miles north of Council.

The full closure of US-95 will start Sunday evening at 8 p.m. Until then, ITD says flaggers will direct local non-truck traffic through one narrow lane during daylight hours, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"On Monday, crews will begin excavation of a 200-foot-long, full-width section of the roadway, digging to a depth of 10 feet," a press release stated. "Once excavation is complete, construction will begin immediately."

ITD says the project will include a retaining wall, which will be anchored by steel piles driven into the stable rock layers of the slope.

The highway is expected to reopen in early May once the work is completed.

"There are no local detours that are passable this early in the season, and no local routes suitable for the impact of highway traffic. The Idaho Transportation Department has modified permitting for commercial vehicles to allow companies to safely operate on SH-55 to continue delivering goods to rural communities," the department shared in a news release. "This temporary exception allows 53-foot single trailers to use SH-55 as a detour for now."

ITD says they are working with emergency responders to ensure uninterrupted service for all areas. ITD is also working with local jurisdictions to identify potential alternatives for local workers to get past the US-95 closure.

For 24/7 updates on the status of the highway, visit 511.idaho.gov, download the 511 app or call 511 for updates.